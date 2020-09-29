Single-lane closures in place on I-75 in Oakland County

The state transportation department has scheduled lane closures for drain work and replacement of pavement in Oakland County.

The right lane of northbound Interstate 75 remains closed from Corporate Drive to Crooks Road in Oakland County until 7 p.m. Monday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Work will be done on the Sprague Drain, the department said.

On Wednesday, the right lane of southbound I-75 from Rochester Road to Maple Road in the county will be closed for repairs to pavement damaged in a vehicle fire, the Transportation Department said.

The lane closure is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again on Oct. 2.