Detroit teen wanted in fatal shooting at haunted house

A 17-year-old Detroit man is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting Sunday outside of the Erebus Haunted House in Ponitac, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Damon Parker Terrelle is wanted for first-degree murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon, the office said.

Authorities released a photo of Terrelle. They said he is about 6 foot 5 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. They also said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Terrelle's whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. A $2,000 reward is being offered for any tips leading to his arrest.

Officials said they believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute over cutting in line at Erebus.

The victim, Douglas Reese, 29, also of Detroit, and his girlfriend were in line to enter the attraction when another man, believed to be Terrelle, in line ahead of them would not move, according to the sheriff's office.

The two men got into an argument because the suspect thought Reese cut in line ahead of him, officials said.

Both men went to their vehicles and shots were heard. Reese was struck in the side, neck and chest, the sheriff's office said, and a witness reported that a blue sedan fled the scene at high speed.

