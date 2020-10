The Detroit News

Madison Heights police are on the scene of a shooting outside of a Texas Roadhouse eatery.

Police would only confirm the incident at the restaurant near John R and 12 Mile. They did not release details on any injuries or how many people were involved.

FBI agents also were on the scene.

Roads nearby were blocked off, according to social media reports.

