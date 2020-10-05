FBI agent released from hospital as Madison Heights fatal shooting review continues

An FBI special agent wounded during a shootout that left a Madison Heights man dead has been released from an area hospital as investigators returned to the scene Monday to collect evidence.

The unidentified agent was released Saturday and is expected to make a full recovery, FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider said. The FBI would not provide details about the shooting except to say the investigation is expected to last months.

The update came as new details emerged about the life of Eric Allport, 43, who was shot and killed as agents executed an arrest warrant for a federal weapons offense.

Allport is a convicted felon who moved to Michigan approximately six years ago and opened K9 Heights Dog Training in Madison Heights. Allport trained dogs to work in drug detection and helped prison inmates train dogs.

At the time he moved to Michigan, Allport was on probation stemming from a 2003 conviction for receiving and concealing stolen property, concealed weapons and aggravated assault, according to Chris Gautz, a Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman.

Allport was shot and killed during an incident in the parking lot of a Texas Roadhouse at about 4:30 p.m. Friday near John R and 12 Mile.

