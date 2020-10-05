'Ongoing altercation': Man shoots at group outside Farmington Hills gas station

Farmington Hills — A man approached a group of people at a gas station and fired shots late Saturday night in what police describe as an escalation of an "ongoing altercation" between the victims and the shooter.

The shots were fired about 11:40 p.m. at the Shell gas station at Northwestern Highway and Middle Belt.

Several people called 911 to report it, but by the time police arrived, everyone involved had fled.

Police say that a "large group" was hanging out near the gas pumps when a dark sedan pulled in to the gas station. Someone inside the sedan fired the shots before fleeing south and east down Northwestern Highway.

Police did not release detailed descriptions of either the shooter or the sedan.

As far as police can tell, no one was actually hit by the gunfire. Police say the shooting is not random.

Farmington Hills police said they would be increasing patrols in the area.