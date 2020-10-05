Woman injured after sandbags dropped on I-96 in Oakland County

Lyon Township — A woman driving west Interstate 96 Sunday night in Oakland County suffered "serious injuries," police said, after a 40-pound sandbag came through her windshield — one of several tossed from the overpass at Old Plank Road.

The sandbag incident took place about 11 p.m. Sunday, Michigan State Police said.

It all started with a single-vehicle crash, when a Brighton man's truck left the roadway.

After crashing, police allege, the driver then walked from the crash site up to an overpass that was under construction. Standing at the closed-down overpass, the man allegedly grabbed 40-pound sandbags that were on site and dropped them into the roadway, in what they describe as an attempt to hit passing vehicles.

The plan worked when one of the sandbags crashed through the woman's windshield.

Medics transported the woman to a hospital. Police describe her injuries as "serious."

The man was not arrested at the scene. He was picked up by a passerby, police said, who took him from Lyon Township to Brighton.

While being shuttled to Brighton, the suspect allegedly told his ride about what he had done.

After dropping the man off, that person called 911 and shared what the man said.

According to Lt. Mike Shaw, a spokesman and commander for the state police in Metro Detroit, police who arrived at the man's home were able to match up a pair of his shoes with footprints left in the sand on the overpass.

Police seized the shoes, and arrested the man.

He is at Oakland County Jail as state police request that the Oakland County prosecutor file a three-count slate of felony charges: for felonious assault causing great bodily injury, damage to private property, and throwing objects at a moving vehicle, causing injury.

In 2017, a 32-year-old man, Kenneth White of Mt. Morris, died after being hit by rocks tossed from an overpass on Interstate 75 near Flint.

Five teenagers — Mark Sekelsky, Trevor Gray, Alexzander Miller, Mikadyn Payne, and Kyle Anger — were charged with murder in White's death.

w