Man charged in death of wife in Waterford Township

A man has been charged in the death of his wife Friday in Waterford Township, police said.

William Mitchell Kuchon, 38, faces first-degree murder premeditated and killing/torturing of an animal, according to a police news release Monday night.

Bond was denied at Kuchon's arraignment Monday in 51st District Court before Judge Todd Fox.

Waterford Township police received a 911 call at 3:18 a.m. Friday about a domestic disturbance at a home on Seeden Street. Officers found a woman, 39, with a stab wound to her chest. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died, according to the release.

The victim and the suspect were married and lived at the home with their young daughter. The teen was unharmed in the incident and is with family members, police said.

A dog also was killed in the incident, according to the release.

Kuchon is due back in court at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 13 for a probable cause conference.