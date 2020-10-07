Commerce Township worker cut by razor-trimmed Trump sign

Oakland County Sheriff's officials are investigating a political sign with razors placed along the bottom in Commerce Township that left a building inspector injured.

The worker had been moving a post supporting President Donald Trump on Sleeth that was "located 24 (feet) from the center of the road clearly in the right of way," authorities said in a statement. The sign had to be 33 feet from that point, according to a release.

While removing the sign, the 52-year-old inspector was cut by razor blades attached to the bottom, sheriff's officials said.

"Several signs were taken from property that had several razor blades taped all the way along the bottom of the sign," they wrote.

The homeowner told deputies "their signs were taken and when they returned from out of town the signs were back in their yard," the release read. "The homeowner denies any knowledge of the blades."

The township worker sought medical treatment for three cut fingers.

Crimes involving campaign signs have been reported elsewhere in the county as the Nov. 3 presidential election approaches.

Last month, Bloomfield Township police reported two "Trump for President" signs were swiped, days after a resident's sign supporting Democratic nominees Joe Biden and Kamala Harris vanished from his yard.

On Sept. 24, a resident told the department her "Biden-Harris" sign was stolen from her front yard, and others were damaged on the street.