Man accused of throwing sandbags from Oakland Co. overpass onto I-96 charged

A Brighton man accused of dropping sandbags from an overpass in Lyon Township onto a freeway and injuring a woman Sunday has been charged, Michigan State Police said.

David Garcia, 41, was arraigned Wednesday in 52-1 District Court in Novi on a charge of throwing objects at trains/cars and causing serious impairment, according to officials and court records. If convicted of the felony, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

A judge set his bond at $50,000 and scheduled a preliminary examination of the case against him for next Wednesday.

State police allege Garcia dropped several 40-pound sandbags off of the Old Plank Road overpass on Interstate 96 at about 11 p.m. Sunday.

One of the sandbags struck a vehicle on the freeway that was being driven by a woman. The bag smashed through her car's windshield and she was seriously injured, according to authorities.

Police said Garcia was involved in a single-vehicle crash with his truck on I-96 near Old Plank Road. After the crash, he allegedly walked from his truck up to the overpass, which was under construction.

He then found several 40-pound sandbags and began throwing them from the overpass onto the freeway below "in an attempt to strike passing vehicles," state police said in a statement.

One of the bags struck the woman's vehicle and went through its windshield. Medics were called and took the woman to a hospital.

Officials said Garcia left the scene. A passerby picked him up and drove him to his home in Brighton, they said. He allegedly told the passerby what had happened, investigators said. The passerby later called state police told them where they could find Garcia.

Investigators also said they were able to match a pair of Garcia's shoes with footprints they found in the sand in the area around the overpass from where the sandbags were thrown.

State police interviewed Garcia and arrested him.

