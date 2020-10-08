Man shot at Pontiac party store, but says little to police

Pontiac — A 26-year-old man was shot Wednesday night during an argument at a Pontiac party store, but when police reached him he had little to say.

The shooting took place about 7:50 p.m. at the Lions Food Market and Liquor Store, on the 600 block of Auburn. That's east of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

By the time deputies from Oakland County arrived, the shooter and the victim had both fled. Police found a shell casing on the floor and a bullet in a Michigan Lottery machine.

Police say the shooting victim, a 26-year-old man, showed up at McLaren Oakland hospital. He'd been shot above his right knee. But he had little to say to investigators.

But a police review of surveillance footage showed the victim interact with another man, who wore a baseball cap, a maroon hoodie with white letters and jeans. Then, police say, the man turned around and shot the other once in his leg.

Another person in the store pushed the shooter outside. Police say he got into a white sedan and fled.

Surveillance footage, the shell casing and projectile were gathered as evidence.