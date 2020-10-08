Suspected drunken driver arrested after backing into police vehicle in Springfield Twp.

A suspected drunken driver was arrested Thursday morning in Springfield Township after backing his car into the front of a Michigan State Police vehicle, officials said.

The incident happened at about 7 a.m. on Dixie Highway near Interstate 75, they said.

A state police trooper was called to the area after a report of a crash between two vehicles. He parked his vehicle behind the two vehicles involved in the crash.

The driver of a 2003 White Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck backed into the trooper's vehicle, damaging the front bumper, police said.

The trooper spoke with the driver, a 45-year-old Lennon man, and believed he was under the influence of alcohol. The trooper then arrested the driver. Authorities later determined the man was driving with a suspended license. He also has three previous drunken driving violations and had his driver's license suspended twice.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez