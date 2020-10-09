53-foot long trailer puts bowling alley on wheels

By Darlene White

Special to The Detroit News

A Southfield businessman wanted to find a way to bring bowling to where the crowds were, and came up with a different, and mobile, idea.

A 53-foot trailer featuring a bowling alley.

Jackson said he realized the world of business was all about convenience and he wanted to mimic ease of shopping, traveling, eating -- in this case, going bowling -- like companies such as Amazon, Uber and Grub Hub do for their customers.

“These companies made life easier for people and created economic growth worldwide, and I wanted in,” said Terence Jackson Jr..

His way in was by providing physical entertainment on wheels. He creLuxury Strike, which he touts on his website as the world's first mobile bowling alley.

Jackson, 34, said the design was years in the making. He eventually launched the mobile bowling alley on Juneteenth.

“It was a difficult process building the bowling alley at certain times, because lumber, certain materials and products weren’t available because of the pandemic but we eventually got it done,” he said.

Luxury Strike consists of two lanes that are shorter than a traditional bowling alley, smaller bowling balls that weigh about 3 pounds. The bowling alley has a dual automatic bowling lane, scoring system, temperature control, neon lighting, an 80-inch theater screen, a sky lounge and a state-of-the-art sound system that guests can connect to through Bluetooth.

The alley is available for parties, corporate and church gatherings, "small weddings" and other events. Locations beyond a 30-mile-radius of its Southfield base require an additional fee, the website says.

The services also include a private bowling alley. The alley and loft can accommodate 10-15 people. Packages start at $500 for two hours.

Jackson said he has advice for others trying to turn their dreams into reality.

“Entrepreneurship runs the world,” he said, urging those pondering a move to "focus, commit and continue discipline."

"Don't be a produce of your environment, and make your environment a product of your greatness," he said.

For information on Luxury Strike, call (248) 702-5411 or visit luxurystrikebowling.com/.