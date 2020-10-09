West Bloomfield police investigate home invasion shooting

West Bloomfield — Police say a West Bloomfield Township resident was shot during a home invasion early Friday morning.

The shooting was reported about 3:25 a.m. A 911 caller on Janet Drive, north of Greer, west of Hiller, said there had been a break-in, and that someone in the home had been shot "multiple times," West Bloomfield Police Department said in a statement.

Medics transported a 34-year-old male to the hospital, police said.

Investigators used a K-9 around the home, but no arrests have been made. Police believe three men broke into the home, but released no descriptions of the men.

In June, two men died after three people who allegedly attempted a home invasion in West Bloomfield were shot.

The homeowner was shot, but he fired shots that killed two of the alleged intruders. A third was arrested in neighboring Farmington Hills.