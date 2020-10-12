'Acquaintance' arrested after man found dead in Pontiac street

Pontiac — After a man was found slain early Monday morning in the middle of a Pontiac street, police have an acquaintance of the victim in custody and believe he pulled the trigger.

The man's body was found about 1:45 a.m. on the 100 block of Dwight, north of West Huron, west of North Johnson, by a man out walking

The 911 caller was headed to a friend's house when he spotted a man in the street, face down, not moving, with a large pool of blood around his body.

Police and Oakland County deputies found a single shell casing near the victim's feet, and a fragment from the slug near his head. A doctor from McLaren Oakland declared the victim dead remotely, after speaking with medics.

A K-9 track produced nothing, but investigators "developed some leads," the sheriff's office says, and arrested a 22-year-old Pontiac man, who they describe as an "acquaintance" of the victim at about 3:30 a.m.

Police say the two men were walking together when the acquaintance allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim "for yet unknown reasons" before he fled.

The shooting Monday morning was Pontiac's 12th homicide of 2020, said Undersheriff Michael McCabe. The city had 10 homicides in 2019.