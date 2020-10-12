COVID case closes Southfield Public Library

The Southfield Public Library has closed "indefinitely" after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19, representatives announced on Facebook on Monday.

"The library will remain closed in order to have a deep cleaning and for exposed staff to quarantine," officials said in a statement. "Our drive-up window, phone reference and computer appointments are closed during this time."

Visitors are asked to keep checked-out items until the building on Evergreen reopens. No fines will be assessed, according to the release.

Patrons can go to the library website for e-books, audio books, movies, music, children’s resources and research sources, officials said.

News of the library closure comes as Michigan on Monday added 1,809 new coronavirus cases and seven more deaths.

The state's total case number stands at 136,465, with 6,898 deaths. With probable cases included, Michigan has 151,396 cases and 7,225 deaths, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported.

Oakland County has 17,704 confirmed cases and 1,170 deaths, according to the department website.