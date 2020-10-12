Rochester attorney parts ways with 'buddies' — his baseball card legends

E. Powell Miller has put his collection of T206 baseball cards up for auction, and this might be the best chance you'll ever have to pay more than the price of a well-equipped Buick for a small cardboard picture of a player you've never heard of.

These are, however, extraordinary small cardboard pictures — in some cases, the best in existence. The collection was rated the third finest in the world and is literally museum quality, which is one of the reasons the Rochester class action attorney decided to part with it. With11 days left until the online bidding ends, many of the cards are still under $150.

And, if it makes any potential buyers feel more confident, Miller already is having seller's remorse.

"These were like my buddies," he says. Across 20 years of acquisition, "I really enjoyed them. But my belief is that the investment ripened, and it was time to sell.

"While I have remorse, I don't have regret."

It helps that he has plenty of other items to be passionate about, from the sports world and real world. A landscape painted by Winston Churchill hangs in his office at work. The jersey worn by Larry Herndon of the Tigers when he caught the last out of the 1984 World Series hangs in the lobby.

For slightly north of $100,000, Miller recently acquired a letter from Ben Franklin, warning nine years before the Declaration of Independence that conflict was coming.

"It’s beautiful language, like reading a novel," Miller says. "How can that be worth a fraction of a 1952 Mickey Mantle baseball card? I believe that in the next 10 or 15 years, near-mint letters from the Founding Fathers will skyrocket."

But for now, he's focused less on Sam Adams and more on former Detroit Tigers outfielder Sam Crawford: bat on his shoulder, mint condition, the only specimen graded nine on a scale of 10, top bid as of Sunday evening at $16,500.

Crawford last played in 1917 and died 52 years ago. Few people still alive could have seen him slash one of his major league record 309 triples. But he has an active fan base among collectors of the 524 cards that make up the T206 group, crafted when William Howard Taft was president and the Model T Ford was an innovation.

The cards were issued from 1909 to 1911 by the American Tobacco Co., a cigarette behemoth so mighty that it was ultimately deemed illegal and broken into less monopolistic pieces. Smaller than the cards of today, they were included in packs of loose tobacco or cigarettes sold under 16 different brand names.

The brands are on the back: Piedmont, Sweet Caporal, Old Mill. On the front are striking lithographs of players both renowned — four feature Tigers Hall of Famer Ty Cobb — and beyond obscure, not only scarcely remembered major leaguers but also 100 players from the minors.

"I've seen great photos of kids outside tobacco stores in New York City, waiting for adults to come out so they can ask for the card in the package," says Chris Ivy, the director of sports auctions for Heritage Auctions in Dallas.

He's overseeing the Powell Miller sale, which is unique because of what he calls "condition rarities."

A Ty Cobb card with a red background is probably the most commonly owned card in the T206 set, Ivy says, with 1,732 of them evaluated by the rating company Professional Sports Authenticator. Miller's is one of only three of its type with a grade as high as 7; it's expected to bring at least $30,000, and was already at $19,500 Sunday.

"Powell put together one of the most high-grade sets possible," Ivy says, which induced the Detroit Institutes of Art to borrow it for a baseball exhibit in 2018. "Play Ball: Baseball at the DIA" was so popular the museum reached out for the T206s again last year.

"I felt like I climbed a mountain with it being at the DIA twice," Miller says, and the view from the top of Everest is pretty much the same every time you're there.

Also spurring the decision to divest: the showpiece of the collection is already gone.

Late last spring, a collector from Maryland named Ryan Hotchkiss made an unsolicited offer for Miller's Honus Wagner card. Wagner was a Hall of Fame shortstop for the Pittsburgh Pirates, and depending on who tells the story, he was either a non-smoker who objected to being in tobacco packs or a sharp businessman who wanted more compensation for his likeness.

Either way, even by T206 standards, few Wagners exist. Only 50 to 200 were ever distributed, compared to tens of thousands for other players. Fewer than 60 have been authenticated, and one of the best preserved versions sold in 2016 for $3.12 million.

Miller bought a humble grade 1, nicely colored but badly creased, a decade ago for $282,000. Rebuffed twice, Hotchkiss pried it loose for what he later said in an online collectors' forum was $1 million. He also bought Miller's second-most-valuable T206, an otherwise unremarkable pitcher named Joe Doyle whose early-edition cards mistakenly said he was a Giant instead of a New York Highlander.

Hotchkiss had already wired the money when Miller met him at baggage claim in Metro Airport's North Terminal.

Miller was transporting the two cards in a slim black leather carrier that usually holds a binder or some legal pads. Just for fun, he also brought a few Cobbs and a Shoeless Joe Jackson from other sets.

The two collectors, little kids with fat checkbooks, marveled at them for 15 or 20 minutes. Then Hotchkiss took his prizes, beelined back to his boarding gate and went home.

"Once I sold the Wagner, there was no point keeping the high-end set," Miller says. He still owns a lower-grade set, complete except for the so-called Big Four of Wagner, Doyle, pitcher Eddie Plank and the error card of outfielder Sherry Magee, whose name in early printings was spelled Magie.

The Plank was at $100,000 Sunday, the Magie $16,500, a Cy Young $36,000, a Ty Cobb with a green background $27,000.

Among the contenders for various items was Miller's new friend, Hotchkiss. "I just placed about 50 bids and will likely go back (tomorrow) to get placeholders on more," he posted at the collector website Net54baseball.com. "I expect you will do very well in this auction, you could not have picked a better time to sell."

Regular bidding ends at 10:59 p.m. Oct. 22. Extended bidding starts a minute later: anyone who has already placed a bid on a card can continue making offers on it, and the auction on that item continues until the bidding stays dormant for half an hour.

The overall take could hit several million dollars, which will enable Miller to continue what he's already doing — buying things that interest him and figure to pay dividends.

The son of a labor lawyer who thought baseball was boring and a cricket-honed Englishwoman who called the catcher "the wicket keeper," Miller played the game with more enthusiasm than ability.

As an investor, he blends childhood passion with patience. He owns the only known grade 10 Al Kaline baseball card from 1965 because, well, it's Al Kaline. He bought a pair of signed Air Jordan shoes from Michael Jordan's rookie season for $40,000 and sold them this summer for $330,000 as the 10-episode ESPN documentary "The Last Dance" piqued interest in the Chicago Bull who bedeviled the Detroit Pistons.

"It's the same way I approach my cases," he says. "Eclectic, open-minded, creative, whatever catches my eye."

When he saw Ernie Harwell's personal scorecards from the '84 World Series at an auction house in California, he pounced. Harwell narrated his childhood, and those, he says, he'll never sell.

When he saw the bat that produced a dramatic game-winning homer for a hobbled Kirk Gibson in the Series four years later ... OK, he hesitated. The winning bid of $750,000 seemed like lunacy.

That's his greatest regret — not something he sold, but something he didn't buy.

"Every boy's dream," he says, and it's in someone else's hands. But Dennis Eckersley, the Oakland A's pitcher who threw the slider that the Dodgers' Gibson lined over the right-field fence?

Miller owns the jersey he was wearing when he whipped his head around and watched the ball disappear.

He's planning to display it in the lobby next to a television showing the home run on an endless loop. It's a worthy substitute for the bat, he says. A piece of history. A connection to the game he loves. And yes, of course it's for sale.

Everything is, he says, except his wife, kids and dogs. Make him an offer.

nrubin@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @nealrubin_dn