Walled Lake schools: The system is down, but class will go on Monday

Walled Lake — Class will go on Monday as usual in Walled Lake Consolidated Schools, but the district's internet and access to its network drives went down over the weekend.

Other Detroit-area media have reported that the district was hacked.

But in an explainer on its website, the district didn't mention the genesis of the problem. Only that it started Saturday, continued through Sunday, but Google Classroom and Zoom were unaffected by the alleged breach, so classes would still happen Monday.

District email still can't be sent or received. But as of Monday morning parents should have received a voicemail from the district.

Tuesday night, from 7-8 p.m., the district will hold an event explaining the path to returning to in-person learning for pre-kindergarten to fifth grade students.