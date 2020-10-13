Farmington Hills police seek tips in fatal crash

A 24-year-old Hamtramck man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Monday while he was walking on Grand River Avenue in Farmington Hills, police said Tuesday.

The incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. Monday on Grand River near Halsted, according to authorities.

The victim was walking in the roadway with another man, a 25-year-old from Detroit, when he was struck by a vehicle. A preliminary investigation revealed they were walking west in the eastbound lanes of Grand River and the vehicle was traveling east on the road.

Police and medics were called and the man was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, officials said.

The vehicle's driver and his three passengers were uninjured.

Investigators said alcohol and visibility appear to be factors in the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Farmington Hills Police Department at (248) 871-2610.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez