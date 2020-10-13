Livingston Co. teen, 17, charged in Pontiac shooting death; gun recovered from lake

Pontiac — A 17-year-old Livingston County man was denied bond Tuesday as he faces three felony charges in the shooting death of a 36-year-old man found dead Monday in the middle of a Pontiac street.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says it recovered a handgun from a lake Monday afternoon they believe is connected to the homicide.

Initial information reported the victim was a 36-year-old Pontiac man, and the suspect was a 22-year-old Pontiac man.

A day later, police identified the victim as Christopher Grant Alexander, 18.

The suspect, Max Bastien, is from Livingston County and is 17.

Bastien faces three charges: second-degree murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. He was arraigned Tuesday at Pontiac's 50th District Court by Judge Ronda Gross, who denied him bond.

Alexander was found about 1:45 a.m. on the 100 block of Dwight. That's north of West Huron, west of North Johnson. A man out walking saw the victim lying on the ground, police said at the time.

The 911 caller was headed to a friend's house when he spotted a man in the street, face down, not moving, with a large pool of blood around his body.

Police identified Bastien as a suspect and arrested him. On Monday afternoon, the sheriff's office dive team searched Terry Lake for a handgun used in the shooting. They recovered a gun. Testing will be done to prove whether it matches the alleged murder weapon.