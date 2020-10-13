State police stop man for speeding, arrest him on felony warrant out of Macomb

A traffic stop for speeding early Tuesday on Interstate 696 led Michigan State Police to arrest a felon who illegally had a weapon and carried devices tied to fraud, the agency reported.

Troopers patrolling the interstate in Royal Oak at about 1:05 a.m. noticed a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee driving at speeds topping 100 mph, investigators said in a statement.

The troopers pulled over the 25-year-old driver. A background check revealed the man "had a felony warrant out of the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office for possessing false transaction devices," according to the news release.

A search of the SUV led to four such devices and a 9mm pistol with two magazines registered to another person, state police said. The driver, a convicted felon, did not have a concealed pistol license.

Troopers arrested the man for carrying a concealed weapon, being a felony fugitive and felon possessing a firearm as well as possessing false transaction devices.

The man remained at the Oakland County Jail pending a prosecutor's review, state police said.