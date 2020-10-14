Watch Oakland County Sheriff deputies' speedy efforts to save choking baby, 10 months old

The Detroit News

Pontiac — Firefighters and Oakland County deputies combined efforts to save an infant who wasn't breathing, officials said this week.

The sheriff's office said the incident happened Sept. 28 at a home in the 100 block of Parkdale near West Kennett and Baldwin Avenue. Firefighters with the Waterford Regional Fire Department and deputies were dispatched to the home to respond to a report of a 10-month-old who was not breathing.

First responders decided to take the infant to a hospital instead of waiting for an ambulance. Two firefighters put the child into the backseat of a deputy's patrol car. As the deputy drove to the hospital, the firefighters performed CPR. Deputies also cleared traffic for the patrol car as it traveled to the hospital, according to authorities.

Detectives later interviewed doctors who said the child choked on something and went into cardiac arrest.

Investigators also spoke to the infant's parents, who told them the baby possibly found drug paraphernalia in a trash can and swallowed it.

Deputies continue to investigate the incident and have notified Children’s Protective Services.

