Oakland County campaign urges 18-year-olds to vote

Oakland County school officials kicked off a "Vote Loud" campaign on Wednesday designed to empower student leaders to mobilize and register 18-year-olds to vote this November.

According to the Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement, young people are the least likely to vote or serve as election workers, Oakland Schools Superintendent Wanda Cook-Robinson said.

The #VoteLoudOC campaign would like to change that. Its goals are to get as many Oakland County 18-year-olds as possible to register and vote in the Nov. 3 election and to recruit 100 young people, ages 16 and older, to sign up to work as poll workers on Election Day.

The deadline to register to vote online or by mail for the Nov. 3 election is Monday, Oct. 19. After that date, people can register in person at their local clerk’s office through Election Day. Citizens who are 16 or older can apply to become paid poll workers.

"At Oakland Schools, we are developing tomorrow's leaders by preparing our students to be meaningful contributors to society," Cook-Robinson said. "Encouraging students to #VoteLoud is a first step in this important lifelong leadership lesson."

Ivy Joul, a 17-year-old junior at Oxford High School, said on Wednesday that

it is extremely important for young people to participate in the election this year.

"Young voters are some of the most influential people and we can make a huge difference. Voting is one way young people can enact changes in the United States," Joul said.

Oakland County Clerk/Register of Deeds Lisa Brown said every election the county needs citizens to work in the precincts and absentee voter counting boards.

"Now more than ever, we are asking teens to sign up to work on Election Day. It is a paid position and looks great on a resume or college application,” Brown said.

Students can discover how to get involved by visiting the Oakland County Clerk’s Office website or joining the #VoteLoudOC campaign on all Oakland Schools’ social media channels.

