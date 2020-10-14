Pontiac boy, 1 month old, dies after being found unresponsive

Pontiac — A 1-month-old boy died Tuesday night in Pontiac after being found unresponsive on his bed, police said.

At about 6:10 p.m. authorities got a 911 call about an infant on the 20 block of Cadillac, north of Baldwan, east of Cesar Chavez Avenue, who was not breathing..

Police say medics from Star EMS and Waterford Regional Fire Department arrived at the scene. Star EMS transported the boy to St. Joseph Mercy Oakland, where he died.

Police say the baby's father says he left the boy lying on a bed, then returned minutes later and saw he wasn't breathing. The Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the boy's cause of death.