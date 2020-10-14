Pontiac man, 22, charged with killing 36-year-old

A suspect has been charged in a shooting in Pontiac this week that left a man dead, Oakland County Sheriff's officials announced.

Scott Furney, 22, of Pontiac was arraigned Wednesday in the 50th District Court on first-degree/premeditated homicide or murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, investigators said.

Judge Ronda Fowlkes Gross denied bond.

Furney was arrested not long after a passerby found a man's body lying early Sunday in the 100 block of Dwight, face down, surrounded by blood. Authorities recovered a single shell casing.

Investigators learned Furney and the victim, identified as Michael Mulholland, 36, had been walking together when he allegedly pulled out a weapon and shot him.

On Monday, the sheriff's office dive team recovered the 9mm handgun from Terry Lake near the 200 block of Merrimac.

Furney remains at the Oakland County Jail. His next court date is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 22. An exam follows a week later.