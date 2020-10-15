Girl, 6, killed in 'reckless' crash in Waterford Township

Waterford Township — A 6-year-old girl died Wednesday afternoon in a four-vehicle crash in Waterford Township, police said.

The fatal crash took place about 4:30 p.m. at Highland Road/M-59 and Airport Road, police said.

A 28-year-old man was westbound on Highland, traveling fast in his white 2016 Hyundai Sonata, police said, when he rear-ended a 2019 Chevy Equinox driven by a man, 28, who had his daughter, 6, as a passenger.

The impact pushed the Equinox forward, and it rear-ended a 2018 Ford Fusion, driven by the mother of the girl, the wife of the Equinox driver. A 2019 Chrysler Pacifica was also hit but suffered only minor damage.

Police say the Hyundai, just minutes prior, had been reported as a "reckless" driver, in the area of Scott Lake and Pontiac Lake roads. Police were trying to track down the Hyundai when the crash happened.

Medics transported the girl and her father to the hospital. The girl died. Her father was listed in critical condition. The girl's mother, the driver of the Fusion, suffered only minor physical injuries.

Waterford police arrested the driver of the Hyundai, who was also hurt in the rear-end crash. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police say alcohol "appears" to be a factor in the crash, and they will present their case to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, which will decide on charges.