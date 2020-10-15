Walled Lake man, 39, dies in parking lot of Pontiac Family Dollar store

Pontiac — A 39-year-old Walled Lake man died Wednesday afternoon after he was found in a vehicle parked outside a Pontiac Family Dollar store, police said.

At about 12:35 p.m. people spotted a man in his vehicle on the 700 block of Baldwin. The 911 caller said the man wasn't breathing, and had turned blue.

Medics gave aid, but the man was pronounced dead after consulting with a doctor from McLaren Oakland hospital.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the man's cause of death. Police say a search of the vehicle "did not reveal any sign of trauma or substance abuse."