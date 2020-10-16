Driver charged in Waterford Twp. crash that killed girl, 6

A driver has been charged in a Waterford Township crash this week that left a 6-year-old girl dead, police announced Friday.

Trevor Duncan Taylor was arraigned from his hospital bed on five counts: second-degree murder, operating while intoxicated causing death, reckless driving causing death, operating while intoxicated causing serious injury and reckless driving causing serious injury.

The murder charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, 51st District Court Judge Richard Kuhn said during the virtual hearing.

Investigators said Taylor was reported to have been driving recklessly in the area in a Hyundai Sonata before rear-ending a 2019 Chevy Equinox near Highland and Airport roads about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The impact pushed the Equinox, carrying a man and his 6-year-old daughter, into a Ford Fusion. That second car was driven by his wife, the girl's mother, authorities said.

The child died at a hospital, while her father was listed in critical condition. The mother had minor injuries.

Another car also was struck and sustained minor damage, police said.

Taylor was hurt but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

During the Friday hearing, a not-guilty plea was entered on the 28-year-old's behalf.

Following a request from police, Kuhn set bond at $1 million. If released, Taylor must wear a tether and is prohibited from driving.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Oct. 26. A preliminary examination follows on Nov. 3.