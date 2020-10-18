I-75 reopened after rollover crash that injured three

Interstate 75 northbound in Independence Township has reopened after an early Sunday rollover crash injured three.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday, a car occupied by two people was traveling at a high rate of speed when it rear-ended a car on the freeway near Baldwin Road, police said. The first car came to rest in the center median, the second car rolled over into the left lane, police said.

The crash caused the freeway to be closed until around 9 a.m. Sunday. Police said all three occupants were taken to the hospital for serious injuries.