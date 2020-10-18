Police investigate drive-by shooting in Troy

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting outside of a home in Troy early Sunday.

Investigators said the shooting, in the 100 block of Scottsdale at about 1:40 a.m., left at least nine bullet holes at the property, according to a Facebook post by the department.

No injuries have been reported.

Police said the shooting was not random and believe a resident of the home was a target.

Police are asking residents in the area to check their surveillance systems and alert police if the systems have captured any activity related to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Troy Police Department at (248) 524-3477.