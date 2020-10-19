Woman, 72, drowns in Rochester Hills pool

Rochester Hills — A 72-year-old Rochester Hills woman was found dead in her pool by neighbors late Saturday night, police said.

Oakland County Sheriff's Office got the call to the 2800 block of Current Drive, north of Hamlin and east of South Adams, at about 9:50 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the woman's neighbors pulled her out of the pool, but that she was "not breathing and not responsive" when they did. Deputy sheriffs responded and gave the woman CPR, and were relieved by the Rochester Hills Fire Department.

Medics transported the woman to Ascension Providence Rochester hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the woman's death.