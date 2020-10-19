Report: Father of girl killed in Waterford crash also dies

Waterford Township — The father of a six-year-old girl killed last week after the vehicle they were in was rear-ended has also died from his injuries, a local news station reported.

WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) reported Sunday that the man's wife, who was also involved in the crash, confirmed his death. Waterford Police Department did not immediately respond Monday morning to a request for more information.

The fatal crash took place about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 14 at Highland Road/M-59 and Airport Road, police said.

A 28-year-old man was driving westbound on Highland in his white 2016 Hyundai Sonata, police said, when he rear-ended a 2019 Chevy Equinox driven by a man who had his daughter, 6, as a passenger.

The impact pushed the Equinox forward, and it rear-ended a 2018 Ford Fusion, driven by the mother of the girl, the wife of the Equinox driver. A 2019 Chrysler Pacifica was also hit but suffered only minor damage.

Police say the Hyundai, just minutes prior, had been reported as a "reckless" driver, in the area of Scott Lake and Pontiac Lake roads. Police were trying to track down the Hyundai when the crash happened.

Police arrested Trevor Duncan Taylor at the scene and he was hospitalized for his injuries.

Taylor was arraigned last week from his hospital bed on five felony charges: second-degree murder, operating while intoxicated causing death, reckless driving causing death, operating while intoxicated causing serious injury and reckless driving causing serious injury.

He was given a $1,000,000 bond and remains jailed as of Monday morning, according to Oakland County Jail records.

Family members of the deceased set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral costs and to replace the woman's car. So far, over $32,000 has been raised via donations.

Police have not identified the crash victims.