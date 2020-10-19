State police charge man who carried rifle in Royal Oak grocery

A man has been charged in connection with illegally carrying a gun in a Royal Oak Township Kroger, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers were dispatched to the store at about 3:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of a customer walking around with a rifle.

After bystanders pointed him out, the troopers found the man in a car outside, where they "immediately observed a short barreled rifle slung over the suspect’s neck," the agency said in a statement. "When asked if he had any other firearms, he stated he had a pistol under his jacket on his left hip."

Troopers learned the man, identified as Touri Goodwin, 40, did not have a concealed pistol license, according to the release.

Both of his fully loaded firearms were seized and the Detroit resident was arrested without incident.

Goodwin was arraigned Monday on five counts authorized by the Oakland County prosecutor, including carrying a concealed weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm, state police said.

Bond was set at $7,500. Goodwin remained in the Oakland County Jail on Monday night, records show.