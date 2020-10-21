Pontiac man bound over in case involving sex trafficking of college women

A Pontiac man has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court on charges related to alleged prostituting and sex trafficking of college-age women, the Michigan Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday.

Dallas Ephraim Jordan-King was bound over Tuesday after a hearing before 52-3 District Court Judge Lisa Asadoorian on multiple felony counts, including forced labor/commercial sex and conducting a criminal enterprise.

Authorities allege Jordan-King befriended college-age women and groomed them to work as prostitutes.

The 23-year-old was arraigned in August following a joint investigation involving the Auburn Hills Police Department and the FBI’s Oakland County Gang and Violent Crime Task Force, state officials said in a statement.

Investigators learned Jordan-King "reportedly operated a prostitution and sex trafficking criminal enterprise, comprised of at least nine victims, between July 2018 and October 2019," according to the release.

The related criminal acts allegedly took place in cities including Auburn Hills, Pontiac and Madison Heights.

“Human trafficking and sex trafficking crimes often stretch across several jurisdictions and municipal borders, and they require a coordinated effort by law enforcement to properly respond to and address,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Jordan-King’s bond was revoked after he cut his tether and fled for several weeks, officials said Wednesday.

He also has been bound over in a separate case through 50th District Court in Pontiac on one count of producing child sexually abusive material, a 20-year felony, Nessel's office said. In that case, a pretrial conference is scheduled for Nov. 5.

Jordan-King remains at the Oakland County Jail.