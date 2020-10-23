Police: CPL holder kills man during fight at Pontiac liquor store, then pays for items

Pontiac — A fight at a Pontiac liquor store late Thursday night ended with a man shooting another man to death and then paying for his items before leaving, police said Friday.

The incident took place about 10:45 p.m. at the Huron Liquor Store on East Huron, east of Woodward.

Oakland County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrived after the shooting and found a 34-year-old man lying in an aisle. He had been shot twice, once in his chest and once in his pelvis area, police said.

Medics transported him to McLaren Oakland, but he died from his injuries.

Police say surveillance footage shows the suspect, a 26-year-old man, paying for his items when the victim came in and started punching him.

The fight went off-camera, police said, and then other customers can be seen fleeing from the store. The suspect paid for his items and left.

Police were still on the scene when the suspect's mother called, from a home on the 100 block of Vernon, about a mile north and east of the store.

She said her son was the one involved in the fight and that he shot the man who attacked him. Police arrived and recovered the gun and arrested the suspect, who is a CPL holder.

Police will present the case to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, which will make a decision on charges. No video will be released to the public, according to the sheriff's office.