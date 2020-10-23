Expelled student threatened to 'shoot up' Royal Oak cosmetology school, police say

A Detroit woman has been charged with threatening to commit a shooting at a Royal Oak beauty school this week, police said.

Officers were called to the David Pressley School of Cosmetology on Washington about 9:55 a.m. Tuesday. The director told them a student expelled earlier in the day for bad behavior sent several classmates group texts including threats to “shoot up” the site, investigators said in a statement.

One of the group texts including a picture of a gun, and the student "then called the business several times and made more threats," according to the release. "The threats were treated as credible by the staff and they canceled classes for the next couple of days out of fear."

Through an investigation, police arrested Ariel Simontee Moore at a relative’s house in Detroit.

The 24-year-old also had an arrest warrant for felony identity theft out of 36th District Court in Detroit and has been accused of felonious assault, authorities said.

Moore was arraigned Thursday in 44th District Court on one count of false report or threat of terrorism. The felony carries a penalty of 20 years in prison and fines up to $20,000.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 30.