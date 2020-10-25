SUBSCRIBE NOW
$5 for 3 months. Save 83%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$5 for 3 months. Save 83%.
OAKLAND COUNTY

Shots fired in Somerset mall parking lot, Troy police say

Jasmin Barmore
The Detroit News
View Comments

Troy police are investigating a report of shots fired Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of Somerset Collection.

Gunfire was reported near Somerset South at about 4:45 p.m., Troy police said.

Police responded Sunday to reports of shots fired at a parking lot at Somerset Collection South.

The suspect fled the scene, a tweet by police said.

No injuries or property damage have been reported.

The incident is under investigation. Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information to call the Troy Police Department at (248) 524-3477.

View Comments