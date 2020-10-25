Shots fired in Somerset mall parking lot, Troy police say
Jasmin Barmore
The Detroit News
Troy police are investigating a report of shots fired Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of Somerset Collection.
Gunfire was reported near Somerset South at about 4:45 p.m., Troy police said.
The suspect fled the scene, a tweet by police said.
No injuries or property damage have been reported.
The incident is under investigation. Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information to call the Troy Police Department at (248) 524-3477.