Troy police seek tips in shooting in Somerset Collection parking lot

Troy police continue to investigate a report of shots fired Sunday in a parking lot of the Somerset Collection.

They are also working to determine who was involved in the shooting, officials said.

Witnesses called police at about 4:30 p.m. to report gunfire near the north parking lot of the Neiman Marcus store, authorities said.

At the time of the incident, officers were responding to a verbal argument between two groups of men that happened inside the mall. Officials said it is not known if the two incidents are related, but the shooting does not appear to be a random attack.

Officers arrived at the scene and found shell casings that indicated at least two guns were involved in a shooting.

They also found four vehicles in the parking lot that were struck by gunfire. All four were unoccupied at the time.

Police said at this time no injuries in connection with the shooting have been reported.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Troy police at (248) 524-3477.

