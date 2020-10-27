Witness sought in fatal shooting at Pontiac liquor store

Oakland County Sheriff's officials are working to find a witness in a fatal shooting at a Pontiac liquor store last week.

The Sheriff's Office said the shooting was reported at about 10:45 p.m. Thursday in the shop at 140 E. Huron near Woodward.

Investigators said a 34-year-old man was shot twice at the business and died from his injuries the next day.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect, identified as a 26-year-old man, paying for his items when the victim came in and started punching him.

The suspect's mother told authorities he shot the man. The Pontiac resident, who has a concealed pistol license, was arrested.

Authorities said they were working to determine if the shooting was in self-defense.

Anyone with information leading to the witness is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Michigan, which offers a $1,000 reward, at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.