Southfield police investigate fatal shooting

Southfield police are investigating the death of a resident found shot inside his apartment Tuesday night.

The victim, identified at this time only as a 44-year-old Southfield man, was discovered inside his Pine Aire apartment in the 26000 block of W. 12 Mile at 7:20 p.m., according to Southfield police Deputy Chief Nick Loussia.

“The friend called 911 because of the apparent gunshot wound but the victim was deceased,” he said. “We do not believe this was a random shooting.”

Loussia declined to release many details about the suspect or investigation but said drugs were found inside the apartment between Northwestern Highway and Telegraph roads.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at (248) 796-5500.

