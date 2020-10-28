Two charged in Sunday shooting at Somerset Collection parking lot

Two men have been charged in connection with the “shots fired” incident Sunday in the parking lot of the Somerset Collection, Troy police said Wednesday.

Jermaine Marzell Jones, 25, of Van Buren Township was charged Tuesday in 52-4 District Court with being a felon in possession of a firearm, using a firearm in a felony-second offense, carrying a concealed weapon and reckless use of a firearm, officials said.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison for the felon in possession of a firearm charge, five years for the felony firearm-second offense charge, five years for the concealed weapon charge and two years for the reckless use of a firearm.

Daniel Rashard Bright, 24, of Sterling Heights was also charged Tuesday with possession of a controlled substance-less than 25 grams, a four-year felony, and driving with a suspended license, a misdemeanor.

Both Jones and Bright were released from the Oakland County Jail on Wednesday, according to the county sheriff's office. Both are also scheduled to appear in court for a probable cause hearing Nov. 10.

Police believe the two men were in a gray Impala in the Neiman Marcus parking lot when Jones exchanged gunfire with four men in another car, a dark gray or silver boxy SUV, possibly a Dodge Durango. The other group of men is still at large.

More: Troy police seek tips in shooting in Somerset Collection parking lot

Officials said it still isn't clear what led to the shooting.

Officers were called to the scene after witnesses heard shots fired in the parking lot. Four vehicles in the parking lot, including the Impala, were struck by gunfire.

Casings from at least two different guns were found on the scene. It is unknown if the gray or silver SUV or any of the occupants were hit by gunfire.

Anyone with any information about the shooting should call the Troy Police Department at (248) 524-3477.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez