Berkley clinic offers rapid COVID-19 tests

The Detroit News

An Oakland County clinic is now offering rapid COVID-19 tests to employers and academic institutions.

Berkley Urgent Care has the federally approved Quidel Sofia 2 test, which provides results in 15 minutes, for $100 per person, representatives said.

The test, which is not covered by insurance, is available by appointment or walk-in at the clinic, 3720 Greenfield Road in Berkley, "for asymptomatic patients who need clearance for work, school or a medical procedure," according to the release.

“Quidel’s antigen test delivers a highly accurate positive result,” said Hassen Saleh, president and medical director of Berkley Urgent Care. “Their rapid and flu strep tests have been used successfully for years by physicians and hospitals. This new rapid COVID test will give patients’ results within minutes, rather than waiting days for results with prior tests.”

The center also has customized onsite rapid COVID testing events and PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests.

"The rapid antigen test is nearly 97 percent accurate in detecting the virus," the clinic said. "But if a patient has a high suspicion of having COVID-19, and the rapid test is negative, BUC will send out a PCR test for confirmation."

For information, email berkleyuc@gmail.com, call (248) 268-1525 or go to www.berkleyuc.com.

The testing comes as coronavirus cases surge in the state.

On Monday, Michigan added 6,709 new cases and 17 more deaths.

That included a daily average of 3,354 cases per day from Sunday to Monday.

The additions bring the state's total number of confirmed cases to 184,889 and total confirmed deaths to 7,357, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

On Saturday, Michigan broke the daily case record for the state with 3,792 cases, surpassing Oct. 29's high of 3,675.