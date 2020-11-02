W. Bloomfield schools switch to all-remote learning due to COVID-19

The West Bloomfield School District will temporarily switch classes to virtual learning from a hybrid remote-in-system because of an increase in COVID-19 cases, officials said.

"Due to the significant increase and prevalence of COVID-19 in Oakland County (Risk Level "E" - Highest Risk category) and the presence of active COVID-19 cases in our schools, the West Bloomfield School District will be moving to totally remote instruction for all students effective November 2 - November 27," Gerald Hill, the district's superintendent, told parents in a letter emailed to them and posted on the district's web site. "During this period of time, our buildings will be CLOSED."

He also said the district plans to return to hybrid instruction for kindergarten through eighth grades, special education and Oakland Early College on Nov. 30, if conditions permit.

"We appreciate your support, understanding and grace as we work to ensure the safety of our students, staff and their families," Hill said. "We understand the extreme disappointment felt by students and staff alike as we make this decision."

The district started the school year Aug. 26 with its hybrid learning plan.

As of Saturday, Oakland County has 21,703 reported cases of COVID-19 and 1,164 deaths associated with the coronavirus, according to county officials.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez