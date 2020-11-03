Oakland County executive: Kowall leads in initial returns

Challenger Mike Kowall led Incumbent David Coulter in initial returns Tuesday evening in his effort to return the Oakland county executive's office to Republican control.

With 47 of 506 precincts counted, Kowall was receiving 56% to 42% for Coulter in the race for a four-year term.

In a separate race to fill the office until Dec. 31, Kowall was ahead 57% to 43%.

The seat was held by Republican L. Brooks Patterson from 1992 until he died in August 2019. The county Board of Commissioners voted to appoint Coulter to replace Patterson, making the former Ferndale mayor the first Democrat to occupy the position.

The county's electorate was voting twice for executive: once to fill the remainder of Patterson's term, which expires in January, and also for a four-year term.

Both Coulter and Kowall, who lives in Walled Lake, said they would focus on attracting business to the county and expanding residents' access to health care.

Coulter was Ferndale mayor for nine years and served two terms as a county commissioner representing Ferndale before his appointment as county executive. He said if he's elected to a full term, his first priority would be to continue addressing the COVID-19 emergency.

"The first thing still has to be the pandemic; it's not over, and I don't think it's close to being over yet, so from a health perspective, and an economic perspective, continuing to lead the county through COVID is still a huge priority for me," Coulter said.

Kowall said he wants to continue the "good work" Patterson did.

"I'll make sure the direction Brooks had the county pointed in is upheld," he said. "That means making sure funding isn't spent in frivolous ways, and having a good economic development team to attract new businesses — and I don't mean poaching from Detroit or Macomb, but working together to strengthen the region."

Coulter said his economic strategy would focus on trying to attract business from the aerospace and defense industries.

"We miss out on a lot of contracts there because we don't promote very well," he said.

Both county executive candidates said getting residents access to better health care is a priority.

"We're already working to expand health care to more residents by expanding our health clinic, and the things we do there," Coulter said. "That's more important than ever since the pandemic."

Kowall said his focus would be on veterans' health care.

"I’d like to see a VA facility built here in the county in conjunction and a mental health facility," he said. "Talk to (Oakland County Sheriff) Mike Bouchard and he'll tell you two-thirds of his jail inmates should be in mental health facilities."

Kowall said another priority would be to fix the aging infrastructure in the southern portion of the county.

"They have major sewer and water issues in southern Oakland County; every time it rains, it floods," Kowall said. "I imagine people are getting tired of it."

