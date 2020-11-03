Oakland: GOP leads prosecutor several other races in early returns

Lin Goetz led Karen McDonald in early returns Tuesday in her bid to give the GOP control of the Oakland County prosecutor's office.

With 13 of 506 precincts counted, Goetz had 59.1% of the vote to 40.7% for McDonald in the race, which was one of several county offices and ballot issues being decided.

McDonald, who defeated longtime Prosecutor Jessica Cooper in the August Democratic primary, or Goetz will take over an office that employs a staff of 170 and has a $23 million budget.

McDonald is a former judge and worked as an assistant Oakland County prosecutor from 1999 to 2004, leaving four years before Cooper took office. McDonald was elected to the Oakland County circuit bench in 2012, re-elected in 2018, and resigned in April 2019 to run for prosecutor.

Goetz is a Lake Orion attorney with 28 years of experience in criminal law both as an assistant prosecutor and a defense attorney.

If elected, McDonald promises to work to revamp the cash bail system, which she says unfairly punishes poor defendants, while Goetz says one of her first orders of business would be to install a Public Integrity Unit to look at wrongful conviction claims.

During the primary campaign, Goetz said her goals include improving communication from the prosecutor’s office, boosting staff morale and enhancing training of assistant prosecutors. She also said she would add a public integrity unit “to ensure victims know the right individual is in custody for the crime that harmed them and increasing efficiency.”

In other county races:

►Sheriff: Incumbent Michael Bouchard, a Republican who has been in office since 1999, Democrat Vincent Gregory, a former state lawmaker, Oakland County commissioner and Wayne County sheriff's detective with 67% of the vote.

►County clerk: Republican Tina Barton, the city clerk of Rochester Hills, led Democratic incumbent Lisa Brown with 60% of the vote.

►Treasurer: Challenger Republican Joe Kent led Democratic state Rep. Robert Wittenberg with 62% of the vote. The winner will succeed outgoing treasurer Andy Meisner, who ran for county executive in the primary.

►Water resources commissioner: Republican Jim Stevens led incumbent Democrat Jim Nash with 60% of the vote.

Ballot issues included Birmingham’s $11.2 million bond issue to renovate parks and the Birmingham Ice Sports Arena, Walled Lake’s charter amendment to limit the city manager's tenure to 10 years and a Lake Orion proposal to allow marijuana facilities.

In early returns, 73% of voters voted to approve the Birmingham bond issue. If passed, it would improve several parks, playgrounds, the Rouge River trail system, "and additional amenities including potentially a pickleball court and splash pad," according to the city's website.

"In addition, projects may include capital improvement upgrades within our parks system, such as an expanded irrigation system at Springdale Golf Course and new locker and meeting rooms at the Birmingham Ice Arena," the city's website said.

Lake Orion's proposal, if passed, would establish standards and procedures to permit and regulate the businesses, allow the village to impose permit application fees, and provide penalties for violations.

