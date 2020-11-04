The election is over, but unease is running unopposed

Farmington — If there was a mantle of post-election contentment settling over this great land Wednesday, it missed the downtown pavilion.

Three young men kicked a soccer ball across the green space in front of the shelter that houses Farmington's farmers market. Two older men played chess. In front of the Starbucks facing tiny Riley Park, one graduate student studied.

A steady breeze reminded everyone the calendar said November, even if the temperature was 72 degrees. An actual bird alit on the back of a park bench and chirped. And Arthur Nelson of Livonia said, "The Democrats are trying to steal the damned White House."

Nelson, 70, was walking to his car, having decided he didn't want coffee after all. Bob McWilliam, 85, of Farmington Hills did want coffee, plain and small, at $2.07 the cheapest drink in the house.

"I could agree with Trump's policies somewhat," McWilliam said. "But he's just not a good person."

The voting was over, but the counting was not, and the ultimate decision was probably several days and many lawyers away.

Meantime, the pandemic still ran amok, life's responsibilities still loomed, and 17-year-old Michael Brooks still didn't like taking his Farmington High School classes online.

"Everybody hates it, and it sucks," he said.

All was not well. In a year like no other, after a nasty presidential election pretty much like the last one, it would have been nice to have a sense of finality — that a corner had been turned, significant progress made, Oz at least located on a map.

Nope. It's the most peculiar period of his lengthy life, said the good-natured McWilliam, and whatever the runner-up might be, "it's far down on the list."

This was not a scientific sampling, though the scientific samplings haven't done so well lately anyway. And it was impossible to be full-on gloomy amid unexpected sunshine that prompted a small rush at the ice cream shop next to the coffee store.

Fun was had. Smiles were exchanged. Ernest Picklesimer of Farmington Hills, one of the chess players, captured his opponent's knight.

Yet the weight of the world had not lifted, even if a milestone of an election had passed.

"We've never seen a time like this before," said Picklesimer, 64, "and we wish not to."

He and his friend George, who opted not to give his last name, had remembered to move their cars after three hours to avoid $25 parking tickets. That was a plus.

On the minus side, George was expecting Democratic chicanery in battleground states. Playing the white pieces, he worried about the White House.

Outside Starbucks, Mary Dillon of Farmington worried about accounting.

Dillon, 23, is a few months into a MBA program at DePaul University in Chicago. She had a laptop and a notebook open on a square black metal table.

Her concern, aside from graduate school, was COVID-19. She hopes she's wrong, but "I don't think the president is going to make that big a change in how we handle it," she said.

As for the incumbent, "Cities all over were boarding up stores to prepare for the election," Dillon said. "If Trump doesn't win and he fights the outcome, he's no better."

If anyone was sanguine as vote totals grew, it was a different candidate at a different coffee shop 4½ miles away.

Tim Yow of Southfield owns Farmhouse Coffee & Ice Cream in Farmington Hills. The Libertarian candidate for the Michigan House in District 35, he drew 1.2% of the votes — an encouraging total of 693, which was 686 more than what he knew he had locked up from family and friends.

Yow had flown back from Dallas on Wednesday morning after attending his party's non-victory ball.

"We're pretty good at celebrating, even though we know we're going to lose," he said, and maybe that's something for the people at the pavilion to aspire to — the luxury of low expectations.

