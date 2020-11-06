Bloomfield Hills to weigh switch to all-remote learning due to COVID-19

Officials with Bloomfield Hills Schools will decide Friday whether to switch classes to virtual learning from in-person instruction because of the increase in Michigan COVID-19 cases.

The school district's Board of Education will hold an emergency 9:30 a.m. meeting to vote on the move, Pat Watson, Bloomfield Hills Schools' superintendent, said in a Thursday email to parents.

"While we are disappointed to need to be returning to fully remote teaching and learning, we will continue to provide instruction and services to meet the needs of all learners as best as possible during this challenging public health crisis," Watson said in the email. "We greatly appreciate your partnership and support."

If the board approves the measure, Bloomfield Hills Schools will be the second Oakland County school district to switch to distance learning this week. The West Bloomfield School District said Monday it will temporarily make the switch due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

On Wednesday, Bloomfield Hills Schools officials notified parents that it had two positive COVID-19 staff cases at its Fox Hills preschool, one positive student case at its International Academy and one positive staff cases at East Hills Middle School.

Also Wednesday, the district switched to full distance learning at Bloomfield Hills High School after a number of teachers had to quarantine as a precaution.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez