Oakland Co. official goes from loss to win after 'technical glitch' in vote totals

Rochester Hills – A narrow defeat in an Oakland County commissioner race Tuesday has now turned into a big victory for the incumbent following a corrected “glitch” in vote tabulations.

Adam Kochenderfer, R- Rochester Hills, went to bed Tuesday night believing, with all precincts reporting, he had lost his seat on the 21-member Board of Commissioners to Democratic challenger Melanie Hartman by 104 total votes – 19,448 to 19,344.

But there was a problem: According to Oakland County Clerk Lisa Brown, the total from seven precincts in the city had been reported twice.

The first set of results was labeled precinct ballots and the second set was labeled absentee ballots, Brown said in a statement. However, the two sets were, in actuality, the same set of absentee ballots. The final corrected tally: Kochenderfer with 16,893 total votes and Hartman, 15,766. Kochenderfer had won by 1,127 votes.

“This is proof that our process of checks and balances works. A methodical canvass is an essential tool to ensure an accurate count and precise results,” Brown said.

Rochester Hills officials referred to the error as ‘technical glitch” it self-reported in the early morning hours Wednesday.

Kochenderfer, a former city councilman who will now serve a third term as a county commissioner representing Rochester Hills and Rochester city, said he had never considered seeking a recount in his narrow loss. He said he was initially in “disbelief” when informed Wednesday of the error.

“While I’m grateful for the outcome, we must conduct a thorough review of our system to prevent this from happening again,” he said.

Kochenderfer thanked officials for catching the error and correcting the vote tabulation.

“I’m also cognizant of the fact that my opponent has experienced the mirror image of my own roller coaster during the past 36 hours,” Kochenderfer said. “Candidates and their families put countless hours into these elections. While we disagree on some topics, Dr. Hartman made excellent points during her campaign about the need to support mental health programs during this trying time. I invite her to work with me to explore ways we can boost mental health, particularly addressing frontline workers who may be facing a difficult winter as COVID cases continue to rise.”

Hartman could not be immediately reached for comment Friday.

“This has been one strange year – here’s hoping to a more normal 2021,” Kochenderfer said.

