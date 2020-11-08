Pontiac man swallowed pouches of suspected narcotics after traffic stop, deputies say

Oakland County sheriff's deputies arrested a man Friday who appeared to ingest packets of suspected narcotics during a traffic stop before he fled on foot.

Deputies in the area of Baldwin Avenue and Merrimac Street pursued the 45-year-old man of Pontiac on foot and used a Taser on him, according to a news release. He refused to spit out the bags or substance from his mouth, deputies reported. "He continued to chew and swallow as the small bags with a powdery substance (suspected cocaine) fell from his mouth," according to the release.

The suspect was taken to McLaren Oakland Hospital, where he underwent surgery to remove the pouches of suspected narcotics in his stomach and lungs, the release said.