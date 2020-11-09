Mom died in October, found dead in Orion Township home Sunday

Oakland County deputies responding to a welfare check Sunday morning in Orion Township found a 79-year-old woman who had been dead inside her home since Oct. 16, police said.

Deputies were dispatched to a home on North Conklin Road after an acquaintance of the woman alerted the office that the woman might be deceased. The acquaintance told police that the woman's daughter told her that her mother passed away on Oct. 16. The acquaintance told police that the lack of funeral arrangements raised her suspicions about the mother.

Police interviewed neighbors when they couldn't get an answer at the door of the home and confirmed the mother had not been seen in recent days, according to a department release.

They then spoke with the daughter when she exited the home during the investigation.

“The daughter advised detectives her mother had passed away in her sleep at the residence on October 16, 2020,” the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said in the release. "She further advised she was overwhelmed by the death and was not emotionally prepared to deal with the death nor make appropriate notifications.”

Deputies said they had to call Animal Control to remove two dogs that were preventing deputies from entering the home.

The mother was was found in an upstairs bedroom. Another dog was found dead in the basement.

The daughter was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Medical Examiner’s Officer conducted an autopsy and found the cause of death was natural and no foul play is suspected, police said.