Oakland Community College to give more students laptops

For the second consecutive semester, Oakland Community College will provide Dell laptops to full-time students.

OCC launched the laptop program during the fall semester to support students who are learning remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The college has provided 2,100 full-time students with laptops during the current semester; up to 1,400 more laptops will be available during the winter semester for new and returning students who register for 12 credits or more.

“We had a good response for our fall laptop program and have available funds to provide an additional 1,400 laptops for the winter semester to students who didn’t participate in our fall program,” said OCC Chancellor Peter Provenzano. “We want to ensure students stay in the game with the degrees and certificates needed to compete for high-demand careers and they have the technology in hand to be successful in a safe, remote learning environment.”

To fund the program, OCC is using $1 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, passed by Congress in March 2020.